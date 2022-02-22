Kenya striker Olunga scores brace to lift five-star Al Duhail SC past Qatar SC

Kenya international Michael Olunga continued with his goal-scoring prowess this season after he notched a brace to help Al Duhail SC hammer Qatar SC 5-0 in a Qatar Stars League fixture at Grand Hamad Stadium on Monday night.

The Harambee Stars captain put the Red Knights ahead in the 43rd minute for a 1-0 lead at the half-time break before he made it 2-0 in the 61st minute.

Almoez Ali then took over the scoring mantle from Olunga as he scored the third in the 65th minute from the penalty spot, added the fourth in the 89th minute before Mubarak Hamza sealed the emphatic victory in the 90th minute.

After a host of missed chances, it was the lanky Olunga who broke the deadlock, rising the highest in front of Qatar defenders to power home a header past goalkeeper Motasem Majed Al Bustami after Mohammed Musa’s delivery from the right-wing.

Olunga’s goal then opened the floodgates as he doubled the lead at the hour mark, this time meeting a cross from Almoez before turning around to slot it past Al Bustami with his left leg.

Four minutes later, Duhail were awarded a penalty and up stepped captain Almoez, who hit the ball hard and above keeper Al Bustami to make it 3-0.

Almoez then completed his double with a minute left to the final whistle, bending the ball from outside the 18-yard area that easily beat keeper Al Bustami, before Hamza also scored another beauty with a long-range effort in stoppage time.

🚩 نهاية المباراة

نادي قطر 0 × 5 #الدحيل

⚽️ 43’ مايكل أولونغا

⚽️ 61’ مايكل أولونغا

⚽️ 65’ المعز علي

⚽️ 65’ المعز علي

⚽️ 90’ مبارك شنان



الاسبوع 19 | #دوري_نجوم_QNB pic.twitter.com/qc2I5x9isj — نادي الدحيل ALDUHAIL (@DuhailSC) February 21, 2022

Olunga has now scored 23 goals for Duhail in the top-flight this campaign after managing 17 appearances and he is currently the top scorer, his closest challenger being Ghana’s Andre Ayew of Al Sadd, who has 12 goals.

After the match, Duhail coach Luis Castro was elated with the performance of the team, their second straight win in the league having beaten Al-Shamal 4-1 in their last assignment.

“We played a great match today [Monday], as well as good previous matches in terms of performance and results. In the last three matches, we scored about four goals in each match, which is good for us,” Castro told the club’s official website.

“The players put in a great performance, and I am very happy with what they are doing in training sessions and in matches. Now we have to relax for a short time and then prepare for the next match.”

Article continues below

The away win enabled Duhail to maintain their second spot on the 12-team table with 42 points from 19 matches, 10 fewer than leaders and champions Al Sadd, who have played one match fewer.

Olunga and Duhail will next face rivals, Al Sadd, at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Friday.