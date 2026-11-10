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Steve Blues
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Kenya star warns 'strong team' Bafana Bafana: 'We want to fight for the country'

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Kenya defender Rooney Onyango has issued a confident warning to South Africa ahead of their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualification double-header. Despite acknowledging the quality within the Bafana Bafana ranks, the versatile wing-back believes the Harambee Stars possess the talent necessary to secure a positive result.

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Onyango confident ahead of South Africa test

Harambee Stars defender Ronney Onyango has expressed firm belief that Kenya can go toe-to-toe with South Africa in their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

Onyango was named in the final 24-man squad selected by head coach Benni McCarthy, who is looking to steer the East African nation toward a successful qualification campaign.

Speaking about the technical quality of the South African side, Onyango noted that while they deserve respect, Kenya has enough quality in the squad to cause an upset. "South Africa have a strong team, but we also have good players who can compete against them," Onyango stated. "We respect our opponents, but we must go into the matches believing in ourselves," the defender added as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

Since breaking into the national team setup in 2023, Onyango has established himself as a vital component of the Harambee Stars' tactical approach. His ability to provide width through his pace and delivering precise crosses from the flanks has made him a favourite for McCarthy. His development has been aided significantly by his move to Europe, where he currently plays in Norway for Sogndal.

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The defender believes that the tactical rigours of European football have prepared him for the intensity of international matches against top-tier African opposition. He credits his time in the Norwegian league for sharpening his defensive awareness and overall understanding of the game, qualities he hopes will be evident when he lines up against the South African attackers in Orlando.

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Chasing a positive result for the fans

"Playing in Norway has helped me understand the game better," Onyango explained. "The competition is tough, and every match pushes you to improve. I want to bring that experience to Harambee Stars and help the team get good results," he added. His focus remains entirely on ensuring that Kenya remains competitive on the continental stage as they build toward the main tournament.

Kenya enters these fixtures in a somewhat precarious position in the group, having already dropped points following a stalemate against Eritrea and a disappointing loss to Guinea. However, their status as co-hosts for the 2027 edition of the tournament ensures their participation regardless of the qualification outcome, though the team is determined to qualify on merit to build momentum.

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For Onyango and his teammates, these matches represent an opportunity to restore pride and demonstrate that the national team is making progress under the current technical staff.

"Our target is to give a good account of ourselves in both matches. We want to fight for the country, get positive results and show our fans that this team is moving in the right direction," he concluded. With the first leg approaching, all eyes will be on whether McCarthy's side can back up Onyango's confident words with a resilient performance on the pitch.

Written bySteve Blues

Africa - Managing Editor

Biography: I studied journalism at Rhodes University and began my career writing features for a variety of entertainment magazines. I soon moved from print to digital and began focusing on sports when I joined the Perform Group in 2014. After covering such diverse sports stories as the Oscar Pistorius trial and aeroplanes full of cash heading to the Ghana men's national team at the Brazil World Cup, I began to focus exclusively on football and GOAL.  

My Football Story: I'm a lifelong Spurs fan who found himself a long way from Tottenham. I once dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or as a goalkeeper but discovered I was better at stringing sentences together than I was at world-class saves. 

Areas of Expertise:

  • PSL (South African domestic league)
  • Tottenham Hotspur
  • African continental competitions at club and international level

Favourite football memory: The one thing I desperately wanted to achieve as a goalkeeper was to score a goal. In my second-last match before retiring, on a windy, freezing Joburg winter pitch I launched the ball long and one bounce off that rock hard pitch and it looped over their keeper and in! I am not ashamed to admit I celebrated more than if I'd scored a winner in the World Cup final.

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