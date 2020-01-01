Kenya defender Oduor features for Barnsley as Chelsea march on in Carabao Cup

The full-back came in the second half for his Austrian teammate Marcel Ritzmaier as the Championship side suffered a heavy defeat to the Blues

international Clarke Oduor featured in Barnsley's 6-0 defeat against during the fourth round of the .

Oduor was introduced in the 57th minute in place of Marcel Ritzmaier as the Championship side were overwhelmed by the London Premier League team.

As Oduor and his teammates suffered against Frank Lampard’s side, it was a dream moment for new signing Kai Havertz.

The German scored a hat-trick as Chelsea booked a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup tournament. Tammy Abraham opened the scoring for Chelsea before Havertz scored going into the break.

The former star got his second in the second half as Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud were the other Chelsea scorers.

Oduor's manager Gerhard Struber bemoaned the chances that were not converted into goals especially in the early moments of the first half.

“We found good moments in the first half, we had a very good pressing and especially we had 20 minutes completely in our hands but we couldn't convert any chances,” Struber told Sky Sports.

“This is the biggest issue for us at the moment. We're not taking our chances, but when we can do that the games will go in a different direction.

“We helped Chelsea with three goals through mistakes, and after that it was difficult. We didn't have the right intensity and aggression in the second half, so Chelsea were able to play without pressure.”

After beating Oduor’s side, Lampard heaped praises on Havertz for the remarkable night the forward enjoyed.

“I'm delighted with Kai, it was everything I wanted the night to be for him. Because Kai has had no pre-season, and signing for the club took a few days out for him as well,” Lampard said.

“It was a great exercise for him to see how we want to work off the ball, for him to be a part of that. He made a great recovery tackle for Ross' goal. And then to also just have some freedom on the ball and roam in more central areas.

“I thought it was a great combination with Tammy, and I was pleased with the way he grew into the game in terms of confidence. It was a great night for Kai, and the first of many for him.”

Barnsley will be back in Championship action at home against Coventry on Saturday.