Kenya coach Benni McCarthy admits to 'mixed emotions' ahead of Bafana Bafana showdown

Share Follow GOAL on Google

The South African legend has admitted he will face a significant emotional challenge when he leads his side against Bafana this week. The Harambee Stars head coach returns to his former stomping ground at Orlando Amstel Arena for a vital Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Advertisement

A homecoming

Benni McCarthy is set for a poignant return to the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The former Manchester United coach is preparing his side for a double-header against South Africa, with the first encounter taking place on Friday in Soweto before a return leg in Nairobi next Tuesday.

“Now I am on the other side of the dugout and I am against everything that I’ve helped build to where it is now, so yeah, it’s a little bit mixed emotions,” McCarthy told SportyTV. He added that while he still holds great affection for his country, his competitive nature remains fully intact.

'I am still representing my country'

The qualification landscape is unique for Group D, as Kenya have already secured their place at the tournament as co-hosts alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

Advertisement Advertisement

South Africa currently lead the group following clinical victories against Eritrea and Guinea last month.

Related Topics

“It’s a proud moment, because I am still representing my country — even though I am the head coach for the opposition team ... I want the best for my country but I am definitely not going to make it easy for them,” McCarthy explained.

Returning to the Orlando fortress

Orlando Stadium holds a special place in the career of the former forward, who represented Orlando Pirates during the final years of his playing career.

Advertisement

“[I have] mixed emotions, to be honest, because I go home to where my roots are. I go home to a place I called home once upon a time, Orlando Stadium. I go home to adoring fans that always cheered, always supported, no matter what, and I have always had unbelievable moments in front of them,” he stated.