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Kenneth Perez was full of praise for Norway on Monday's Voetbalpraat. A strong late rally against Denmark last week took them into the Nations League quarter-finals.

"A tip for coaches: I'd advise them to watch the last eight minutes of Denmark vs Norway," Perez says of Norway's 2-3 win, which secured their place in the quarter-finals.

"Denmark are 2-1 up. Norway need to win and score twice in seven minutes," the Danish pundit continues. "The composure with which Norway played to create chances was remarkable. Often teams rush, as you saw this weekend too. There's no coordination, they just do whatever comes to mind."

"But the way Norway did it really impressed me. It came at the expense of my country, Denmark, but I really enjoyed watching how they did it. They were coordinated and calm, with good attacks and good build-up, instead of 15 poorly thought-out attacks."

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Perez adds: "Martin Ødegaard often came to collect the ball from the centre-backs. Then they'd often play it sideways once more and back again. That was how Norway got the ball to their forwards."

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"And of course there was some luck involved. A penalty for handball in the final minute. But what I mean is that they scored to make it 2-2 in the 83rd minute, and Haaland made it 2-3 in the 96th," Perez recalls.

"You also saw on Sunday how often teams rush things and then deliver the ball badly, and things like that. Because we all talk about plan B a lot. That's often a high ball towards a defender standing there. It can work. But Norway chose quality over quantity," the former player says, praising Norway.

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"I found those last seven minutes really impressive to watch. Of course, I didn't yet know what the result would be. But I did think: they're going about this cleverly," Perez says.

Norway face England in the Nations League quarter-finals. They will play the matches in March next year.