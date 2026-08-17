Kenneth Perez spoke on Dit was het Weekend about Leeroy Echteld's behaviour on the touchline during the match between FC Utrecht and AZ (1-4). The analyst was unimpressed by the Alkmaar side's coach.

FC Utrecht and AZ met at De Galgenwaard on Saturday evening. It stayed level for a long spell until Peer Koopmeiners curled a corner straight into the net in first-half stoppage time: 1-0.

After the break, AZ quickly took control. Weslley Patati and Mexx Meerdink made it 0-3 after 49 minutes. Utrecht eventually pulled one back through Artem Stepanov, but Ayoub Oufkir killed off any hope: 1-4.

Perez praised AZ, but the Danish ESPN analyst had little time for Echteld. "All that play-acting on the touchline really annoys me," he begins.

"Last week we heard that the KNVB would start cracking down harder on complaints from coaches... This simply isn't on," the former player of, among others, AZ and Ajax continues.

"As the fourth official, it's really no fun either to have such a screaming man charging at you every time." Echteld was eventually shown a yellow card, but that was not enough for Perez. "What does he care? Give him a red straight away! Sling your hook! Stop it!"

When Koopmeiners scored, Echteld grabbed the set-piece coach and the pair celebrated wildly. Perez could not stomach that either. "That celebrating with that restart coach... Come on. Just act normal for a moment. This really was too much theatre," he concludes.