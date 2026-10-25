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Kenneth Perez has a very clear opinion on Lutsharel Geertruida celebrating a disallowed goal in PSV v Feyenoord

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord
PSV Eindhoven
Feyenoord
Eredivisie
L. Geertruida

Lutsharel Geertruida, of all people, looked to have scored the winner in PSV - Feyenoord (1-1), only for offside to rule out his goal. The post-match analysis on ESPN turned to the incident. 

"He finished it brilliantly," says Karim El Ahmadi. "He moved into midfield more and more often in the second half, and this was a fantastic goal. A fantastic finish with his left foot." 

Milan van Dongen then says he did not get the impression that Geertruida intended to celebrate in a particularly subdued way. "Why should he?" Perez responds immediately. 

Feyenoord supporters' hatred of Geertruida baffles the pundit. "Feyenoord didn't have the money to bring Geertruida in. So you have to look elsewhere." 

"PSV did have the money, and were willing to spend it. Well, if you want to play football, that's your choice," he says, backing Geertruida. 

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Eredivisie

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Geertruida had already played a leading role in the big match in Eindhoven, providing a sublime assist for Guus Til's opening goal. 

After the match, the cameras focused on Geertruida again. A friendly chat with Jeremiah St. Juste suddenly got out of hand.

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