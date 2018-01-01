Kennedy Mweene: Sundowns will miss Themba Zwane ahead of North African test

Masandawana are set to take on the Libyans without the services of their playmaker, who has not travelled with the team due to injury

Mamelodi Sundowns will miss Themba Zwane, who is set to sit out the clash against Ahli Benghazi through injury.

This was after Pitso Mosimane recently confirmed that the 29-year-old is once again on the nursing table after picking an injury.

Zwane has subsequently not travelled with the team to Cairo which comes as a major blow as he looked to be regaining his form this season.

Nonetheless, experienced keeper Kennedy Mweene has lamented the playmaker’s absence as they prepare to take on the Libyans but admits that this does offer a chance for any of Sundowns’ other stars to step up to the plate.

“It is a combination that has been working for us and we will miss him,” the Zambia international was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi .

“At the end of the day you have to plan and say there are injuries, there are suspensions and everything else. When the coach was planning all these things were in his head,” Mweene added.

Zwane’s injury only adds salt to Mosimane’s wounds as he is also set to be without the likes of Denis Onyango and Ricardo Nascimento, while Rivaldo Coetzee appears to be a doubt after he too was injured in training and missed the clash against Baroka in midweek.

“We will miss him but it is now a chance for someone to raise the hand and say, ‘coach if he is not there I will do the job’ and that is where other players come in and show the coach that I have raised my hand,” he said.

“We will miss him but we have other good players as well,” Mweene concluded.

Sundowns will hope to grab the early advantage in Cairo as they lock horns with the Libyan's on Sunday evening.

Due to the pollical unrest in Libya, Ahli Benghazi are forced to play their home games in Egypt.