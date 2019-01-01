Kennedy Mweene: Mamelodi Sundowns never doubted their ability to retain PSL title

The former Africa Cup of Nations winner is content in his supporting role as he waits patiently for his opportunity

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene says he is not bothered by playing second fiddle as long number one keeper Denis Onyango is doing well for the Brazilians.

The Zambian international revealed that the Uganda skipper deserved to be nominated for the Premier Soccer League ( ) Goalkeeper of the Season award because he was one of the best during another title-winning campaign.

“I am a patient person by nature. I am capable of waiting for my opportunity especially when I see the person who is playing regularly is doing the job for the club,” Mweene told Isolezwe.

Following a congested schedule where Sundowns participated domestically as well as on the continent in the Caf , Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse were sparingly used.

“Fortunately on top of that, I am sitting on the bench because of someone who is doing the job, someone I see on a daily basis that working hard is in his veins,” he said.

Although Onyango was nominated for the award alongside ’s Peter Leeuwenburgh and SuperSport United's Rowen Williams, it was the latter who came out on top.

“I am happy for him as he was nominated again as one of the best goalkeepers. I think he deserved it because he works very hard,” continued the Zambian.

Speaking about the past season, the Mweene said it was one of their toughest campaigns due to their participation in two editions of the Caf Champions League.

However, the 34-year-old said they always carried the belief that they will be able to successfully defend their PSL trophy.

“It was not an easy season. It was more difficult than all the other seasons because we played in two Champions League tournaments in one season,” he admitted.

“However, I never doubted our ability to retain our PSL title. Our technical staff and players are now used to having congested fixture schedules,” noted the former keeper.

”That has helped us this past season because we had a number of challenges more than what we used to have in the past few seasons,” he concluded.

Taking a glimpse at Mweene’s contribution this past term, he played in 16 matches and conceded 13 goals whilst Pieterse played in five games, conceding six goals in all competitions.