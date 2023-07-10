Kennedy Mweene: Mamelodi Sundowns confirm retirement of decorated Zambian goalkeeper

Zambia legendary goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene has officially hung his gloves after an illustrious career, Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed.

Mweene has been active for two decades

A serial winner with Downs

Legendary keeper makes decision about future

WHAT HAPPENED: Mweene did not make a single competitive assignment in the 2022/23 season.

The ex-Zambia international has been helping in coaching goalkeepers and now a decision has been reached as confirmed by the Premier Soccer League champions.

The 38-year-old is one of the most decorated players both at the club and international level in Southern Africa.

WHAT SUNDOWNS SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mweene's first senior contract was in 2003 with Lusaka Celtic and a year later, he joined Lusaka Dynamos.

His impressive displays caught the attention of Kitwe United who signed him in 2005 before ditching them for Free State Stars where he played until 2013.

The Zambian then signed for Masandawana where he has been playing trade to date.

WHAT NEXT: Mweene is expected to continue serving as Sundowns' assistant goalkeeper coach.