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The South African star is quickly becoming a vital figure for the Tanzanian giants, despite primarily featuring as an impact substitute since his arrival from Sekhukhune United. His representative, Ntobatsi Masegela, believes the winger's impressive continental form serves as a warning to the Buccaneers ahead of their upcoming showdown.

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Makgalwa shines in substitute role

Since swapping Sekhukhune United for the Reds of Msimbazi, Keletso Makgalwa has had to adapt to a new environment under the guidance of head coach Steve Barker. While he has not been a guaranteed name on the starting team sheet, his efficiency when introduced from the bench has been a highlight of Simba's rise to the summit of the Tanzanian Premier League.

Ntobatsi Masegela, the player's agent, has been monitoring this transition closely and suggests that the 29-year-old is now hitting his stride. “He has been a very impactful player, but he has been settling. As you know, he was a starter for Sekhukhune; at Simba [this season] he has started two [league] games, but most of the games he has come on as a substitute,” Masegela told KickOff.

“But as an impactful substitute, because most of the time he came on, he created goals; if you remember the game against Yanga, they [Simba] were losing 1-0, he came on, he got an assist and a semi-assist. And he went into the CAF Champions League; he scored three goals and assisted three goals. So he is picking up the right form, even though he has been coming on as a second-half substitute,” Masegela added.

'Competition makes you better'

The transition from being a regular starter in the Betway Premiership to a rotation player in Tanzania might frustrate some, but Masegela views the situation as a necessary catalyst for growth. He believes the high standards maintained by Barker's starting eleven are forcing the former Mamelodi Sundowns man to elevate his game every time he steps onto the pitch.

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“The good thing about it, and what I have been telling him, is that it is good for his football that he has a bit of competition because competition makes you better and the players who are starting ahead of him are doing exceptionally well.”

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Eyeing continental silverware

Simba’s domestic dominance has provided a platform for them to look toward greater goals, including a deep run in Africa's premier club competition. With the squad boasting significant quality, Masegela is optimistic that the Tanzanian leaders can challenge for the ultimate prize. The agent noted that the current momentum could carry them toward domestic cups and potentially a historic appearance in a continental final later in the campaign.

“So for him to come on as an impactful player shows that he is raising his hand, and it shows the strength of the team and depth that they have. It’s encouraging. Possibly they will win the league and a few domestic cups and maybe push for a Champions League final, because the team is very strong,” Masegela noted.

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'They can push Pirates'

The real barometer for Simba's progress will come on November 29 when they face South African powerhouses Orlando Pirates. Drawn in a challenging Group C, the clash against the Buccaneers represents a significant hurdle for Barker’s side. Masegela believes his client and his teammates are ready to prove their mettle against one of the continent's most storied franchises.

“But the best test will be on the 29th [in the CAF Champions League], I believe they can push Pirates,” Masegela concluded. With Makgalwa already proving his worth in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League, his familiarity with South African opposition could be a decisive factor.