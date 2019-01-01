Keletso Makgalwa replaces injured Keagan Dolly in Bafana Bafana's Cosafa Cup squad

Dolly has suffered an injury ahead of Bafana Bafana's quarterfinal clash with Botswana on Sunday afternoon, and his place has been taken by Makgalwa

international Keagan Dolly has been replaced in their squad for the 2019 Cosafa Cup after sustaining an injury in a practice match on Friday.

Dolly had been hoping to use the tournament to get minutes under his belt ahead of the (Afcon) following an injury-plagued season with French side .

He will be replaced in South Africa’s squad by winger Keletso Makgalwa as the side prepares for their quarterfinal against Botswana at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

Dolly had told reporters how excited he was to be part of the regional tournament.

“It feels good to be back, after the season I had it was a bit difficult because it was the first time I go through something like that. I am just trying to get back to my normal self and get fit again,” he said on Thursday.

“I played four matches with the reserve team against and then 45 minutes against Zambia [in a training game on Wednesday]. I had fun, it is an interesting group of players and I’m looking forward to the match on Sunday,” he said.

The 22-year-old Makgalwa spent the first half of last season on loan at Premier Soccer League club , before returning to mother club Sundowns.

Dolly's injury will come as a major blow for his international career as he was hoping to be included in Bafana's final squad for the continental tournament in in June.

It is unclear at this stage if Dolly will recover on time to be considered for Bafana's final 23-man squad.

He was named in Bafana's provisional squad for the 2019 Afcon tournament.

Tau's Bafana Bafana have been drawn in Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on June 21 in .

South Africa will begin their Afcon campaign against Cote d'Ivoire in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.