Kekana: Surprising situation for former Mamelodi Sundowns skipper

While Hlompho Kekana may be getting on in years, it's still surprising that the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star remains clubless.

Of course, it's possible that Kekana will still get snapped up in the January transfer window, yet it remains surprising that no PSL clubs have yet to sign him as he's been a free agent for the past two months.

While Sundowns were open to him returning to Chloorkop in a non-playing capacity, Kekana reportedly believes he still has a couple more seasons left in his legs.

He was recently linked with Royal AM, only for the KwaZulu-Natal club to issue a hard-hitting statement that the former Black Leopards midfielder was not on their radar.

Although age is against him, Kekana would surely bring a lot to a PSL team, perhaps one of the sides potentially facing a relegation fight.

His industrious and committed play in the engine room aside, Kekana also has the knack of scoring some important goals, often goals out of nothing from long range, which could make a difference for a struggling club.

He also brings a positive energy to a dressing room as a consummate professional and a player without an ego, as well of course as a wealth of experience.

That includes 453 matches in the PSL, the Caf Champions League and the Club World Cup, together with a Champions League winners medal, eight domestic league championships and five major domestic cup winners' medals. He's also represented Bafana Bafana on 24 occasions.

Kekana didn’t play any matches for the Brazilians in the current season, while last season, 2020/ 21, he managed only nine appearances in the league as the likes of Rivaldo Coetzee and Andile Jali became the preferred choices in central midfield.

Prior to that though, Kekana was a near ever-present in the heart of the Sundowns engine room for nine consecutive seasons after arriving in 2012; a model of consistency.

There are a number of players in the PSL currently older than Kekana, who turns 37 in May.

Those players include Sundowns keepers Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene, Maritzburg United’s Clayton Daniels, Elias Pelembe (Royal AM), Tsepo Masilela (AmaZulu) and Vuyo Mere of Swallows FC.

Others who previously played into their late 30’s include Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Jabulani Maluleke, Moeneeb Josephs and of course the late John Shoes Moshoeu, who played until 41 in the PSL.