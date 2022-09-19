Kekana revisits Mamelodi Sundowns' offer ‘that doesn’t expire’ as he eyes return to Chloorkop

The former Bafana Bafana star was honoured by the Brazilians on Sunday and has expressed keenness to continue serving the club

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana says he will approach the club bosses to see if they still have an opportunity for him, in a follow-up to an offer tabled before him by the Tshwane giants.

Since announcing his retirement last season, the ex-midfielder has not worked in any known role in football.

It is to be seen in which capacity he will serve if Sundowns rope him in.

“I must say that when I left the club, the opportunity was there for me to be part of the team,” said Kekana as per iDiski Times.

“I will speak to the owners to check if the opportunity is still there, remember that was a year ago. If the opportunity is still there, wow, I will be a lucky guy from the village who has an offer that doesn’t expire.

“It is something I am working on. I have worked with many coaches who inspired me to be the person I was and am today.”

Kekana also spoke about his desire to “lead players” in cryptic remarks about the role he might be preferring.

He also went down memory lane, and talked about the achievements he cherishes the most in his playing career.

“There are so many things I have learnt in my career and one of them is to lead players and people. I was very fortunate I got that opportunity to lead here at Sundowns,” Kekana added.

“One day I would like to lead the younger ones to let them know that this game we love is so fragile and at the same time unpredictable. I never predicted that I would be nominated for the Fifa Puskas [Goal of the Year] Award twice.

“When I got that email about the Puskas award, I was shocked. I showed it to my neighbour who is an Afrikaner guy and he was asking what is Fifa and I had to explain everything to him.

“It was beautiful to know Fifa knows Hlompho Kekana, the guy from the village. I believe the kids need to know that you can reach everything you want in life or anything is possible in life.”

Kekana remains one of the most decorated players in the Premier Soccer League’s history with eight league titles.