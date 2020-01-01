Kekana reveals why Mamelodi Sundowns can benefit from PSL suspension

The Brazilians skipper shares his thoughts on how the break has affected their schedule

skipper Hlompho Kekana says they welcome the current break due to the coronavirus pandemic as it gives them a chance to recover from their heavy schedule.

‘KK’ also shared his secret on why he remains a tough competitor at 34 years of age why he remains one of the most reliable players in the Masandawana squad, where he adjusted to playing with teammates such as Andile Jali and Tiyani Mabunda in midfield.

With the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season currently on a recess due to the pandemic, the six-time league title winner is against the view that the break has disturbed their momentum as they look to clinch their 10th PSL crown.

“I don’t think it will break our momentum as you know we have been in and out of the country and played a lot of games,” Kekana told Goal.

“I think it is a good thing to have at the moment, we really needed a break to try and refresh our legs. I think more than anything, it is to try and find positives out of this break.

“It’s almost the end of the season and it will give us time to recover and finish on a high.”

Having already played 33 games across all competitions, the Zebediela-born anchorman hopes they can use the break to recover and hopes the pandemic can be brought under control.

“At the moment, we are happy that we are recuperating, the break will help us,” added the veteran.

“As a team like Mamelodi Sundowns, we understand that we have been in this situation before. Last season alone, we played more than 50 matches.

"It’s something that we do every year and for us it’s just to continue with the game we love.

“We just need to ensure we rest and we are ready for the next matches whenever we resume.

"At the moment, I’ve already played 33 games as you have just said and for us, it’s been more football and we know we have the Nedbank Cup and the league to finish.

“So, for us, we are excited about the break and I hope it can help. I also hope the coronavirus can be put under control for us to resume with the matches.”

On how he remains an integral part of coach Pitso Mosimane’s men despite his age, the 2016 Caf winner said he is someone who gives himself for the team.

“Well, it is to really understand that we are different as players and we offer the team different qualities. For me, it’s really to understand that I’m not better than them,” continued the two-time Telkom Knockout Cup champion.

“I need to work for the team and do what the team requires me to do. I have always tried to give my best for the team and it’s been helping me throughout the years to combine with the different partners I’ve played with.

“I think the key really is to ensure that I give myself to the team. As much as I know I’m different, I must not think of myself but think about the next person and the team as a whole."