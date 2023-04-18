Kekana rates Mamelodi Sundowns' Allende - 'Midfielder is class, just pure class'

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has lauded Marcelo Allende for his output at the club after arriving in August 2022.

Allende joined Downs at the beginning of the season

He helped Masandwana win PSL

Kekana discusses Chilean importance

WHAT HAPPENED: Allende has been a consistent performer for Mamelodi Sundowns since joining at the beginning of the ongoing campaign.

The Chilean played a vital role in ensuring Masandawana won their sixth consecutive Premier League title.

Kekana has now discussed the positive influence of the 24-year-old on Rhulani Mokwena's Brazilians.

WHAT HE SAID: "I love how [Allende] can play different positions; he is an eight, and he can play a six. As a six, he can play a 10. So in the diamond [system], he can fit in anywhere easily," Kekana told the team's media department.

"Allende in him is class, just pure class. He’s a talented footballer, but not only talented. He’s a team player.

"What I like about him, he knows how to take himself out of the equation. We want players like that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allende has played 18 Premier Soccer League matches for Downs, scoring twice and providing two assists in the process.

He played every Caf Champions League group game match as Masandawana topped their pool to make it into the last eight.

Mokwena will rely on him when his team makes a return to continental football in a couple of days.

WHAT NEXT: Allende is expected to feature as Downs play CR Belouizdad at the Nelson Mandela Stadium this weekend.