Kekana: Mamelodi Sundowns captain's agent responds to SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits links

Matsatsantsa are said to be looking to re-sign the accomplished player, who won two PSL titles with the club between 2008 and 2010

SuperSport United and are reportedly keen to snap up captain Hlompo Kekana.

The 34-year-old midfielder is in the last six months of his contract with Masandawana and he is said to have attracted interest from several clubs.

IOL is reporting that SuperSport have identified Kekana as a replacement for Dean Furman, who is expected to leave the Tshwane side at the end of this season.

“Kekana is yet to pen the new deal with Sundowns. He is waiting to Pitso Mosimane to renew his contract with the club so that he can agree to a new deal," an IOL source said.

"Wits and SuperSport have shown interest in him. SuperSport have identified him as [a] suitable replacement for Dean Furman.

"Furman is heading to the UK at the end of the season and they have set their sights on Kekana."

It is reported that Wits coach Gavin Hunt is hoping to reunite with Kekana having worked with the Bafana Bafana international at SuperSport.

“Gavin Hunt worked with him at SuperSport. The pair won the league together. With him being free in July, Hunt was to lure him," the source added.

"You know Wits when it comes to free agents, they don’t hesitate. They love free agents and most of their top players they have got them for free."

However, Kekana’s agent, Thulani Thuswa, could not deny or confirm that his client is on the radar of the two former PSL champions.

“Kekana is still contracted to Mamelodi Sundowns. I have a huge respect for Sundowns," Thuswa told the same publication.

"They are the better people to talk to about the future of Kekana. Try and get hold of them for the latest on him."

Kekana is one of the most decorated players in the history of the PSL having won 11 major trophies including six league titles.

He is set to lead Sundowns when they take on Egyptian giants in the Caf quarter-final first-leg clash in Cairo on Saturday.