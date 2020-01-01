Kekana: Mamelodi Sundowns captain was offered to us – SuperSport United CEO Matthews

The Matsatsantsa boss explains why they could not sign the Masandawana skipper

SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews reveals captain Hlompho Kekana was offered to the Tshwane giants by his agent Thulani Thuswa.

The Brazilians midfielder took long to reach an agreement over a new contract with the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions, but eventually agreed to a four-year deal at Chloorkop last month.

Due to prolonged negotiations with Sundowns, reports surfaced that the 34-year-old was on his way out of the cub and was heavily linked with a return to Matsatsantsa.

“His agent (Thulani Thuswa) contacted us and told us that he would be coming free,” Matthews told IOL.

“But to be honest, it never went further than that because the numbers that he is on at Sundowns, which is well deserved, are way beyond our capacity. So, I wouldn’t have been able to bring him back anyway.

“Secondly, in our team, we have Tebza (Teboho Mokoena), we have Sipho Mbule, we have Jimmy Webber and Aubrey Modiba.

“We’ve got four strong types of central midfielders. If we are going to play 4-4-2 and then Hlompo will take one spot in the middle of the park and we will be left with one spot, which means the other four players will be competing for one spot.

“I think it was going to be counter-productive to where this team is going.”

Moreover, Matthews stated that he prefers to have Mokoena filling the void set to be left by outgoing skipper Dean Furman.

“For me, I would rather see a younger Teboho Mokoena being fast-tracked into a Dean Furman role, which is where Kaitano is heading,” he added.

“By doing that, you’ll be able to play Mbule, Webber or Modiba. It will be great to see these young players battling it out for the place in the starting 11."