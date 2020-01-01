Kekana in the mould of Matthaus - Manzini lauds Mamelodi Sundowns captain

The former Bafana Bafana defender feels that KK deserves to lead the reigning PSL champions

legend Michael Manzini has lauded Hlompho Kekana as a dynamic captain after the midfielder celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday.

Kekana has become of the most decorated captains in the history of the Premier Soccer League ( ) since he was handed the club captaincy in 2016, replacing Ramahlwe Mphahlele.

The Bafana Bafana international has led the Brazilians to five major trophies including the 2016 Caf and 2017 Caf Super Cup.

Manzini, who captained Sundowns to two PSL titles in 2006 and 2007, feels that Kekana is in the mould of legendary German footballer Lothar Matthaus.

“A genuine human being – a strong-willed person," Manzini told the club's official website when asked about Kekana.

"A very honest and accommodating person, always willing to listen and positively contribute to conversations."

Manzini started playing for Sundowns in 1995 and only retired from professional football in 2009 and he became one of the coaches at the club's academy.

The retired central defender, who made well over 250 appearances for Sundowns, explained that Kekana always displays incredible hunger and desire in the field of play.

"Hlompho Kekana has always displayed a lot of passion, both on and off the field," Manzini added.

“Skipper, I have always known you this dynamic captain, more in the mould of Lothar Matthaus. With an incredible hunger and desire on the pitch.”

Kekana is also one of the most successful players in the history of the PSL having won 11 major trophies with SuperSport United and Sundowns.

The former Black player, who is is widely regarded as one of the best long-range shooters on the African continent, helped SuperSport clinch two back-to-back league titles in 2009 and 2010.

The man nicknamed KK has since added four more league winners' medals to his collection at Sundowns, having joined the club in 2011 from Bloemfontein .

This means KK has won the most PSL titles, a record which he shares with his Sundowns teammates Anthony Laffor and Denis Onyango, and SuperSport legend Daine Klate.

Kekana has also lifted two Telkom Knockout Cups, a Nedbank Cup, Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup with Masandawana.