Kekana fit and ready to take on Orlando Pirates

Matsatsantsa do not have a lot of cover in defence and will warmly welcome back the experienced defender for the clash with the on-form Buccaneers

SuperSport United have received a boost to their defensive line-up with the return from injury of Grant Kekana.

The former AmaTuks defender operates mainly at right-back but has shown his versatility across the back-line over the years.

This could come in handy if SuperSport's central defender Clayton Daniels, recently involved in a minor car accident, is unable to take to the field this weekend.

More teams

SuperSport are scheduled to take on Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening at 18:00 in a league fixture.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Kekana is yet to play in the league this season, having suffered a hamstring injury in the first match of the campaign, a 3-2 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the MTN8 quarter-finals, when he was substituted at half-time.

The 28-year-old has, however, now recovered and is keen to get back on the field, as he told the Sowetan:

“I have recovered from my injury, so I am in contention to play against Pirates."

Matsatsantsa have let in five goals in their last four matches, including shipping three in a single game against in late October.

Kekana, however, feels that it would be wrong to start pointing fingers at specific individuals.

“We are a team that don't concede easily," he said. "I think we've been unfortunate in the past games to concede, but the blame should be shouldered by the team, not individuals."

Article continues below

Daniels, and the young Keenan Phillips are the only two players to have started all three league games for SuperSport this season.

Veterans Bongani Khumalo and Onismor Bhasera have each played twice and otherwise SuperSport don’t really have a whole lot of cover at the back – their other options include Luke Fleurs, still a relative newcomer to to Premier Soccer League ( ) as well as Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from Botswana and 19-year-old Mpho Mathebula; both of whom have very minimal top-flight experience.

Pirates, meanwhile, have been in hot scoring form and Kekana’s return will no doubt be appreciated by SuperSport's head coach Kaitano Tembo.