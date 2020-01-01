Kekana explains why he renewed his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns

The 34-year-old midfielder says he still has the hunger to win more trophies with the Brazilians despite already enjoying a trophy-laden career

Veteran midfielder Hlompho Kekana has explained why he extended his contract with for four-and-a-half-years despite being in the twilight of his football career.

At 34, Kekana is still going strong and wants to win more trophies with the Brazilians and he feels that's what has been driving the entire team to go the extra mile in recent years.

"To be honest, if you’ve tasted that amount of success that we’ve enjoyed at Sundowns, you want more. So, there's that drive from us to look for more," Kekana told Independent Media.

"I renewed my contract because I know we are a team of winners. Everyone is willing to go the extra mile to win trophies."

Kekana has already won four league titles, the Caf and Caf Super Cup among other trophies since joining the Tshwane giants from Bloemfontein in 2011.

This season, he was instrumental in Sundowns securing the Telkom Knockout Cup while his contribution to the team's push for a 10th league crown has been immense.

The Zebediela-born player said the aim is always to win every match and every trophy available to them.

Kekana revealed Sundowns players never believed they could win the Champions League until the continental title was in the bag in 2016.

"It is a plan to always try and win every match and the trophies which we compete for. We always want to improve as a team and do the undoable."

"We want to continue winning trophies. I remember when we first won the Champions League, we never had the belief that we will win it. So, I still believe that as a team we have what it takes to win [more] trophies," added Kekana.

The former SuperSport United and Black man will remain at the Tshwane-based outfit until he is at least 38.