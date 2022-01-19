Kekana: Ex-Bafana Bafana star reveals real reason why he left Mamelodi Sundowns

Lerato Mkhondo
GOAL spoke to Masandawana's most successful captain in the PSL era as he opened up about his exit from the Chloorkop-based giants

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has opened about leaving the Tshwane giants after a decade with the club. 

The 36-year-old, who was one of the best South African central midfielders in his prime, saw his game time decline at Masandawana and he officially parted ways with the Chlookop-based side in November last year. 

Kekana surprisingly left Sundowns despite having signed a four-year contract extension a year before his departure and the deal was due to expire in June 2024.

“It came a season that we won the league. I already knew that it was time. Simply because I didn’t play as much as I wanted. Simply because I could, and I feel that environment was slowly changing for me,” Kekana told GOAL

“So, I made a decision then that in the coming year, I’ll shake everybody’s hand and leave. It was a decision I had to take. I wanted a better environment which is what I always strive for. I wanted to be at peace.

"I wanted to be at a place where I’m always myself. That was the time for me to decide, particularly regarding the environment where I felt it was not for me.” 

Kekana played just nine matches in the PSL for Sundowns last season and he left the club without making a single appearance in the competition this term.

The decorated midfielder, who is currently a free agent, emphasized that he was in a quest of ‘peace and healthy environment’ which the club didn’t offer him anymore.

“Peace is when a player is happy with everything, the environment. A player has to perform his duties and only worry about your performance as a player,” said the Zebediela-born player. 

“The environment has to accommodate you, help you to be at peace, to be comfortable. I felt at the time there wasn’t that and the environment was changing for me. It was time for me to leave and go somewhere else." 

“The environment wasn’t what I was used to. Of course, there were so many changes that were taking place. Maybe it was just human nature, but I saw it coming and I knew it was time for me to go.” 

Kekana has been linked with Baroka FC and AmaZulu FC during the ongoing January transfer window.