Kekana: Ex-Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star retires from football and reveals next chapter

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Hlompho Keana has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37.
Regarded as one of the best long-range shooters in the world, Kekana won several major trophies with Sundowns as the club's captain.
Greatness personified 💫— GOAL South Africa (@GOALcomSA) August 2, 2022
A man that has led his teams to multiple victories and success! 🏆@Hlompho_Kekana, your story will remain in the history books! 🙌🏾 👏🏾 #HlomphoKekanaRetires pic.twitter.com/7mQFlohIQU
KK parted ways with Masandawana in November last year having won six PSL titles, two Nedbank Cups, Telkom Knockout title, Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup with the club.
The Limpopo-born legend issued the following statement indicating that he will continue to work for the SABC as a football analyst.
It has been more than just a game.... 8🏆⚽ pic.twitter.com/6JoFqWzkeA— Hlompho Kekana (@Hlompho_Kekana) August 2, 2022
Before joining Sundowns, Kekana had two league titles which he won with SuperSport United and this makes him one of the most decorated players in the Premier Soccer League era.
KK also turned out for Black Leopards, City Pillars and Bloemfontein Celtic as a professional player.