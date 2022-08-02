Kekana: Ex-Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star retires from football and reveals next chapter

The Limpopo-born legend is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the PSL

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star Hlompho Keana has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37.

Regarded as one of the best long-range shooters in the world, Kekana won several major trophies with Sundowns as the club's captain.

KK parted ways with Masandawana in November last year having won six PSL titles, two Nedbank Cups, Telkom Knockout title, Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup with the club.

The Limpopo-born legend issued the following statement indicating that he will continue to work for the SABC as a football analyst.

Before joining Sundowns, Kekana had two league titles which he won with SuperSport United and this makes him one of the most decorated players in the Premier Soccer League era.

KK also turned out for Black Leopards, City Pillars and Bloemfontein Celtic as a professional player.