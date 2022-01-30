Why Kekana 'enjoyed playing for Bloemfontein Celtic' after rejecting Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has never been an ordinary footballer, the man has two Fifa Puskas award nominations.



This is due to his ability to score extraordinary goals for fun, from all sorts of angles and distances. He is also one of the few players who can say they turned down both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.



The midfield maestro enjoyed a successful spell at SuperSport United, who he had joined alongside Jabulani Maluleke following Black Leopards' relegation from the PSL at the end of the 2007/08 season.



The man nicknamed KK collected back-to-back PSL winners' medals at SuperSport and he attracted interest from Pirates and Chiefs, but Kekana wasn’t fazed at all and he turned the two Soweto giants down.



KK opted to head to the Free State Province where he joined the now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic on a one-year deal and he went on to become one of the top central midfielders in the country while playing for the Siwelele.



“I enjoyed playing my football at Celtic. I think I played my best football there," Kekana told GOAL.



The Zebediela-born player was named Celtic's Player of the Season and also earned his first Bafana Bafana call-up while donning the Green and White of Mangaung.



Kekana spoke about the great atmosphere at Seisa Ramabodu Stadium (now known as Dr Molemela Stadium) where he impressed fans across South Africa.



“My best days were when played on Sundays at Seisa Ramabodu," the former City Pillars player continued.



"Oh wow! That stadium has always been the for me.

"The people of Bloemfontein would be at the stadium by 11:00 am in the morning waiting for our games. Playing for Bloem Celtic was the best decision I have ever made.”



Kekana, 36, is still a free agent following his departure from Sundowns in November last year and he has been linked with Baroka FC and AmaZulu FC.