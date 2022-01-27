Kekana: Baroka FC not giving up on ex-Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star
Baroka FC are determined to convince Hlompho Kekana to join them as we edge closer to the PSL transfer window deadline day which is on January 31.
The experienced central midfielder remains a free agent since he parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns in November last year - ending a 10-year successful stint with the Tshwane giants.
At 36, Kekana is still keen to continue his professional career and he has been linked with several clubs including Baroka, SuperSport United and AmaZulu FC.
The Zebediela-born player was tipped to join one of the PSL clubs from his home province, but he denied this when speaking to GOAL on January 1.
Limpopo-based club, Baroka are hoping to bring Kekana back to the province where he started his professional career in 2004 when he turned out for Black Leopards.
“I am not giving up because as far as I know, he hasn’t signed with anybody so that means he is still available and he can still come," Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele told Far Post.
"This place will always be available [for him].”
Kekana also turned out for the now-defunct City Pillars in Limpopo, before he went on to play for SuperSport, Bloemfontein Celtic and Sundowns.
The man nicknamed KK recently revealed why he rejected the country's two biggest football clubs, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates during his days with SuperSport when speaking to GOAL.
KK also opened up about the real reason why he left Sundowns where he achieved legendary status in another interview with GOAL.