Kekana: Bafana Bafana midfielder signs new Mamelodi Sundowns deal

The former Bloemfontein Celtic midfield maestro has decided to extend his stay with Masandawana having joined the club in 2011

have announced that Hlompho Kekana has signed a new long-term deal with the club.

The veteran midfielder's previous contract was set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Masandawana have offered Kekana a new contract which he has signed according to the club's official website.

"Mamelodi Sundowns have ensured that captain Hlompo Kekana’s long-term future is tied to the nine-time champs, as he put pen to paper on a new four-year deal."

"The 34-year-old South African international has made over 300 first-team appearances for Sundowns since joining the club in 2011.

"Kekana has had an illustrious career with the Brazilians winning four Premier League titles, One Nedbank Cup title, one Telkom Knockout Cup, One CAF trophy and one SuperCup," a club statement read.

Kekana, who has been an integral part of the Brazilians team this season, has been linked with PSL sides SuperSport United and .

However, the Bafana Bafana international has decided to commit himself to Sundowns by extending his stay with the ambitious club.

Kekana has been in great form this season having recorded four goals and six assists across all competitions.

He will be looking to lead Masandawana to a win over in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg encounter on Saturday.

Sundowns are trailing 2-0 on aggregate after succumbing to a defeat against Egyptian champions in the first-leg clash in Cairo last weekend.