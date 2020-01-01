Kekana: As an entertainer I can't criticise Mamelodi Sundowns fans

The Brazilians star rated himself after leading the club to a third straight PSL crown

captain Hlompho Kekana says they are not immune to criticism after the Tshwane giants completed the treble in the 2019/20 season.

Sundowns won the Premier Soccer League ( ) title, the Telkom Knockout trophy as well as the Nedbank Cup with Kekana playing an instrumental role in the achievements.

The 35-year-old skipper featured in 27 league matches, 11 domestic Cup games as well as six Caf matches in a season he was also rewarded with a four-year contract extension.

While reflecting on the season, Kekana highly rates his contribution but says he accepts any criticism directed at the team.

“I would give myself eight out of 10 because I am very proud of the many minutes I played…the contributions also make me happy with my overall season. We won three trophies, so I can’t complain,’’ Kekana told Sowetan Live.

“Obviously they [the critics] are sitting on the couches and watching football. It’s easier for them to comment from the couches. I was once a kid in the village and I could comment about players while I am watching from TV.

“You don’t know what’s the feeling on the field of play, so I won’t comment from a point of being a supporter. It’s so unfair of me to try and criticise the fans for criticising us. We are entertainers, we give them the content to talk about and it’s for us really to perform our duties as footballers.’’

One of the major talking points of Sundowns’ season is them not being consistent after football in restarted following the coronavirus-induced break.

Downs, however, managed to beat rivals to the league title despite dropping points by losing two games and drawing three after football was restarted.

Winning four matches saw them pipping Chiefs to the title and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has since signed at least seven players preparing for next season.

Midfielder George Maluleka arrived from Kaizer Chiefs as well as the former duo of goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and midfielder Haashim Domingo.

Forward Lesedi Kapinga has been signed from Black while Grant Margeman joins Downs from Cape Town.

The former pair of Mothobi Mvala and last season’s PSL joint top goal-scorer Peter Shalulile have also been signed.