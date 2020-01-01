Kekana admits Mamelodi Sundowns need 'a bit of luck' in their silverware quest

If football resumes in South Africa, the Brazilians skipper could lead his side to a treble, to add to his already trophy-laden career

captain Hlompho Kekana has admitted it is never “as easy as it sounds” whenever they win trophies but insists they need to pick some silverware every season.

This season, the Brazilians have already won the Telkom Knockout and could finish the term with a treble if they win the Premier Soccer League ( ) title and the Nedbank Cup, provided that football is restarted in .

On the league front, Pitso Mosimane’s men are second on the standings with four points behind leaders .

What brightens their chances of a third straight league title is that they have played a game less than Chiefs whom they will also have to play in their remaining nine PSL games.

In the Nedbank Cup, Downs are in the semi-finals and will have to pass through to get into the final.

“The aim for us as a club is to make sure that we win our matches and trophies every season," Kekana told SuperSport.

“It doesn't matter which trophy we get to win. We will try to win every trophy which comes our way. But the reality is it's not as easy as it sounds. We need to produce some good performances. Sometimes you need a little bit of luck. So, we will do our best as we always do [when the season resumes].”

The Brazilians have set a training camp in Rustenburg preparing for the resumption of the season.

If they win the 2019/20 league title, it would be Kekana’s seventh PSL crown of his career and a Nedbank Cup triumph would be his second.

Since breaking into the Black squad in 2004, the 35-year-old midfielder has not looked back in a career that has also seen him turn out for SuperSport United and Bloemfontein .

It is a glittering career that has seen Kekana also helping Downs claim the Caf trophy and the Caf Super Cup.

After signing a four-year contract extension with Mamelodi Sundowns earlier this year, Kekana would be 39 when his current deal expires.