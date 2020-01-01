Keita ruled out of Liverpool's FA Cup clash with Everton after suffering groin injury in Sheffield United warm-up

The Guinea midfielder will be forced to watch on during the latest instalment of the Merseyside Derby due to a groin issue

Naby Keita will not be available for ’s third-round clash at home to on Sunday due to a groin injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The 24-year-old Guinea international was set to start in his side’s 2-0 Premier League win over Sheffield United on Thursday evening, but was replaced by James Milner in the starting XI after going down in the warm-up.

Klopp says he doesn’t know the full extent of Keita’s injury yet – but he won’t play any part in the Merseyside derby.

“I don't know exactly what he has – it was the groin - but I can say already he will not be involved against ,” the German said.

“That makes it 12 adult players we have [available], plus the kids, so that's not cool, but we cannot change it.

“I have no clue how it happened. I think it was the last shot in the warm-up when he felt something. He came in [the dressing room] and was limping.

“Everybody who has played football has had this kind of injury and it’s not nice, it’s painful.

“I don't know exactly what it is or how long it will take, but I can say already he will not be ready for Sunday.”

Liverpool fielded a full-strength side against , and Klopp was rewarded with one of the most dominant performances of the season so far.

However, he will almost certainly rotate his side heavily against Everton, with January signing Takumi Minamino expected to start and the likes of Divock Origi and Adam Lallana also likely to feature.

“I won't tell Carlo Ancelotti the line-up tonight,” Klopp added.

“I will do what I think is right. Some things I will do, some the medical department will tell me. I don't know what the line-up will be at the moment.

“I don't think Carlo will make many changes. It's a big chance for them to win at Anfield. We will have fresh legs, and we will need support.

“We need it from the first second - we will see how it will be. It was a tough game tonight.

“You see character and mentality helps in life. We have 12 players left, Takumi makes it 13, Nat Phillips 14. Whichever line-up plays, throw your soul on the pitch!”