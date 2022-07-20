Keita: Liverpool vs RB Leipzig 'going to be a game played in the right spirit'

The friendly match offers the midfielder a chance to face off against his former club

Guinea international Naby Keita has discussed what Liverpool should expect when they face RB Leipzig in a pre-season game on Thursday.

The former Horoya AC star has also stressed that the friendly against the Bundesliga side is good for the Reds' preparation for the 2022/23 campaign and that it is going to be played in the right spirit.

"From time to time you do come up against different playing styles and tactics, Leipzig are the sort of team that likes to press high, as we do," Keita told the club's website.

"They don’t like to let the opposition play and have the ball. That’s why I said it’s going to be a game played in the right spirit, and that’s why it’s going to be a good game to help us prepare ahead of the new season."

After pre-season adventures in Thailand and Singapore, the Reds will be in Germany and later in Austria to play RB Salzburg, but it is a match against Leipzig that Keita is very much looking forward to.

"I’m made up and really happy to be going back to Germany, in particular the town of Leipzig," added Keita.

"That’s where I really progressed as a player and that’s where Liverpool first saw me and decided to bring me to the club.

"I’ll be really happy to go back to see my old teammates and my old club. It’s a young team that plays football the right way and in good spirit. So, I think it’s going to be a great game."

The 27-year-old also spoke about the hard work they are putting in during the pre-season ahead of the Community Shield clash against Manchester City and a new season coming up in August.

"Like I was just saying, through these sorts of periods in pre-season you have to give everything that you have got," he continued.

"After that, you’ll be fine physically for the whole season, and you’ll be able to help your team as a result. On an individual basis, you’ll be able to make lots of progress too."

The Guinean also revealed that the pre-season is part of the year that he enjoys the most: "Absolutely, I’m really, really happy to have started back training again," he concluded.

"It’s all part and parcel of getting ready and preparing. Sometimes it’s not something that is easy, but it’s all part of our job and when you do it well and do it right, it serves you well for the season."