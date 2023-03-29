Keita forced to eat humble pie in Monrovia - 'Bafana never dominated or outplayed Leone Stars'

Liberia coach Ansu Keita has now revealed his initial bullish interviews were meant to scare Bafana ahead of Tuesday's Afcon qualifier.

Liberia held SA to a 2-2 draw in first meeting

Keita bragged Leone Stars will beat Bafana in Monrovia

Tactician clarifies his sentiments

WHAT HAPPENED: After snatching a point away against South Africa at the Orlando Stadium on March 24, the Liberia manager Ansu Keita confidently stated there was no way the Hugo Broos team would win in Monrovia.

However, Bafana made the Liberia coach eat humble pie after winning 2-1 on Tuesday to seal their place in the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast.

Keita has now come out suggesting those were just sentiments meant to destabilize Bafana ahead of the second meeting.

WHAT HE SAID: "So you wanted me to come from South Africa and tell you we don’t have a chance [to win] here? No," Keita clarified to the media.

"You saw it. You might say we lost the game, but it is part of football. South Africa never dominated us or outplayed us. We did everything we could [and] we should appreciate this team and encourage them for the future.

"You can see where we are going. It is not the end of the world to [be knocked out] it is a process now. I am proud of the players. We will work hard to qualify for the next one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liberia are now out of the race for Afcon but will conclude their Group K duties with the final game away against Morocco who lead the pool with six points from two matches.

South Africa will host the Atlas Lions in June as they start focusing on the finals. Coach Broos has already promised to help the team get into the knockout phase.

WHAT NEXT: Keita can now start his rebuilding process for future assignments.