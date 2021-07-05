Keet snubs Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs to join Cape Town City

The 31-year-old shot-stopper found a new team in his home town, a few days after hinting at signing for a big Gauteng club

Former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet has signed for Cape Town City on a three-year deal.

The Bafana Bafana shot-stopper joins City as a free agent following the expiry of his short-term contract with National First Division side Cape Umoya.

He is a direct replacement of Peter Leeuwenburgh, who returned to the Netherlands to play for Eredivisie side FC Groningen.

“I’m just excited to join the club, I’m really looking forward to it. I think it is going to be a great next couple of years for me,” Keet told City’s media.

“I’m from Cape Town, I grew up in Cape Town but I have only played my professional football outside Cape Town. So I am excited to be back and to be part of Cape Town and a team like Cape Town City.

“Cape Town City is a team which always wants to win trophies so I’m excited with the partnership we will have, trying to give our best week in, week out so the club can achieve its goals.”

Joining City ends speculation about Keet’s future after he hinted at returning to Gauteng a few days ago.

The goalkeeper revealed that Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs had approached him.

Keet will be reunited with City coach Eric Tinkler whom he has previously worked with.

“I’m looking forward to working with coach Eric Tinkler again,” added Keet.

“I have known him from my first team Bidvest Wits when he was an assistant coach with us. I’m looking forward to rekindling that relationship whereby we had some success.

"It would be nice to do it again in Cape Town. I’m also looking forward to meeting new people and to work with some players I have worked with at Bafana Bafana before.

“It is going to be a whole new thing for me. But I’m looking forward to everything, what the club is, what the club stands for, to what the fans are and also just being a part of Cape Town again."