Keet: Oud-Heverlee Leuven part ways with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper

The former South Africa under-20 international is now a free-agent after the club signed two new keepers

Bafana Bafana international Darren Keet has officially parted ways with Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

The Belgian club announced the termination of the experienced goalkeeper's contract on Thursday.

Keet had only joined Leuven in August last year and he helped the team secure promotion to Pro League which is also known First Division A.

Leuven released the following statement with the club having recently signed keepers Daniel Iversen and Rafael Romo this season.

"OH Leuven and Darren Keet have decided in mutual consultation to terminate the South African's current contract," Leuven said in an official statement.

"The club and player came to the decision that there is no future for Keet at Den Dreef, after the arrival of Iversen and Romo."

"The South African international arrived in Leuven at the end of July last year and played in 10 league games for OH Leuven. In this time, he kept three clean sheets."

"The club would like to thank Keet for his efforts and dedication, and wish him every success in his further career."

The 31-year-old made only seven appearances in the First Division B last season with Laurent Henkinet being preferred ahead of him.

Henkinet was snapped up by Belgian giants ahead of the current campaign and Keet would have been hoping to replace him as the club's first-choice keeper.

However, Leuven signed Iversen and Romo, who have played five matches each in the league compared to Keet's one.

The Cape Town-born player was included in the Bafana squad which faced Namibia and Zambia in international friendly matches earlier this month.

Keet, who joined Leuven after deciding against renewing his contract with in July 2019, started in goal for as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Zambia's Chipolopolo.

The towering shot-stopper was recently included in the Bafana squad ahead of next month's two clashes with Sao Tome and Principe.

South Africa will take on Sao Tome and Principe in back-to-back 2021 Africa of Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Keet, who has 12 caps for Bafana, has been called up by coach Molefi Ntseki along with captain Itumeleng Khune and SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.