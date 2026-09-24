Kees Smit hopes to force his way back into the Netherlands squad soon, as he told Voetbal International. A place with the Netherlands Under-21s is no punishment at all, but a call-up from head coach Xavi Hernández is his target over the next period.

At his first press conference as head coach, Xavi said after a question from Valentijn Driessen that they were keeping an eye on Smit's performances. "Yesterday and today we were monitoring Kees Smit," Xavi said a month ago. "We'll see."

Still, Xavi decided not to call Smit up. The AZ top talent sees it as a compliment that the head coach is talking about him. "It's nice that he is keeping an eye on me too. If I keep doing it as well as possible, I hope I can get back in there as well," is his clear message.

The 20-year-old midfielder knows quite a few things still need to change before that happens. "At the moment it's still not enough. I know that myself as well. I do have the feeling that things will go better in the coming period. They have to as well," said Smit, who was struggling with groin problems at the start of the season.

For now, Smit will have to make do with a place in the Netherlands Under-21 squad. He has no issue with that. "It is simply always an honour to be here. Still an honour to be able to play for the Netherlands Under-21s, so it's just nice."

His main objective for the time being is a return to the Netherlands squad. In the meantime, the midfielder is fully focused on his development at AZ, where he is still playing despite interest from home and abroad.

"At the start of the transfer window I did expect that I would leave," he says honestly on that subject. "But actually nothing ever came of it. I didn't mind staying at AZ, and I still don't mind it. There is still plenty to improve. And I simply feel at home there too."