Former South Africa under-20 international Keegan Allan has divulged why he had to turn down Mamelodi Sundowns' new contract offer.

The promising player decided to leave Masandawana as a free agent at the end of last season having impressed while playing for the club's reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge.

Allan was given an opportunity to sign a five-year contract and be promoted to the club's first team, but he had the guts to reject the chance to play and train under accomplished co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.

The University of Pretoria, who are campaigning in the National First Division, signed Allan on a free transfer and he has become one of their most influential players as they chase promotion to the PSL this season.

"There was an option to sign a new deal with Sundowns, I decided to leave," Allan told Daily Sun.

"It was a decision I took because I wanted to play more often. I was 20 and with competition at Downs, I realised that it might take me longer to break into the first team.

"The competition is too much there and not that I was scared of it, but to be honest with myself and make a decision that was best for me, my career and my personal development as a player."

Allan, who was part of the South Africa under-20 team which took their English and Brazilian counterparts in 2017 during a tri-nation tournament in England five years ago, has become a goalscoring defender at AmaTuks.

A right-back, who enjoys pushing forward, Allan has scored free goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Pretoria-based side including a winning goal against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila last month.

He could face Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals if AmaTuks and Masandawana win their quarter-finals matches next month.