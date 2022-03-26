Keegan Allan: Why University of Pretoria star rejected PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns' contract offer
Former South Africa under-20 international Keegan Allan has divulged why he had to turn down Mamelodi Sundowns' new contract offer.
The promising player decided to leave Masandawana as a free agent at the end of last season having impressed while playing for the club's reserve team in the DStv Diski Challenge.
Allan was given an opportunity to sign a five-year contract and be promoted to the club's first team, but he had the guts to reject the chance to play and train under accomplished co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena.
The University of Pretoria, who are campaigning in the National First Division, signed Allan on a free transfer and he has become one of their most influential players as they chase promotion to the PSL this season.
"There was an option to sign a new deal with Sundowns, I decided to leave," Allan told Daily Sun.
"It was a decision I took because I wanted to play more often. I was 20 and with competition at Downs, I realised that it might take me longer to break into the first team.
"The competition is too much there and not that I was scared of it, but to be honest with myself and make a decision that was best for me, my career and my personal development as a player."
Allan, who was part of the South Africa under-20 team which took their English and Brazilian counterparts in 2017 during a tri-nation tournament in England five years ago, has become a goalscoring defender at AmaTuks.
A right-back, who enjoys pushing forward, Allan has scored free goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Pretoria-based side including a winning goal against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila last month.
He could face Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals if AmaTuks and Masandawana win their quarter-finals matches next month.