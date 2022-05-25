University of Pretoria defender Keegan Allan has broken his silence regarding reported interest from PSL heavyweights Orlando Pirates in his services.



The 21-year-old was one of the best players in the National First Division during the current 2021-22 season - playing a vital role in helping AmaTurks finish second in the league and qualify for the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs.



Allan, who rejected a contract extension at Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to AmaTuks at the end of last season, also produced some good performances in this season's Nedbank Cup which led to him being linked with Pirates.



“I thought I had a good Nedbank, it was great exposure for me," Allan told iDiski Times.



"But that’s an amazing award out of the 100s of teams that are in the competition from SAB to PSL, it’s a great achievement, for the team itself."



The promising right-back scored once in four appearances in the Nedbank Cup as AmaTuks reached the quarter-finals and he has been nominated for the tournament's Most Promising Player award alongside his club teammate Luvuyo Phewa and Royal AM's Mfundo Thikazi.



“I couldn’t have done it have done it without the head coach, the technical team behind me and all the players around me," the former South Africa under-20 international continued.



Allan explained that he cannot afford to lose concentration due to the reports linking him with a move away from the Pretoria-based side with the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs looming.



"I’m looking forward to it but to be honest my head of nowhere near that – I’m just focused on the play-offs, try and get it over with and get into the PSL," he concluded.



AmaTuks will open their playoffs campaign against Cape Town All Stars at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.