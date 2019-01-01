Kedah to miss key duo in Malaysia Cup final

Kedah will not be at their best when they line up against JDT in the 2019 Malaysia Cup final.

will be without the services of defensive duo Rizal Ghazali and Renan Alves for the final this Saturday against Johor Darul Ta'zim due to suspension.

Both players collected two yellow cards over the four matches Kedah played in the knockout stage against FC in the quarterfinals and in the semi-finals.

It's a big blow for Aidil Sharin and his hopes of clinching a second cup triumph in his very first season in charge of a Malaysian team after winning the earlier in the season against .

Right back Rizal is an ever-present member of Kedah's defence while Brazilian Renan has formed a formidable centre back partnership alongside Shakir Hamzah.

Ironically for Renan, his card accumulation also forced him to sit out of the aforementioned FA Cup final but Kedah still managed to get a win that secures their ticket to the AFC playoff next year.

Then in Renan's absence, Aidil opted for the left field solution in midfielder Amirul Hisyam slotting in defence and the former Malaysia U23 international repaid his coach's faith with a superb performance in the final.