Keane backs Mourinho to succeed at Tottenham as he slams West Ham

The Red Devils veteran has backed The Special One to deliver at Spurs but concedes his first match was far too easy

Roy Keane has backed Jose Mourinho to succeed at but stressed his first game in charge was straight forward courtesy of a West Ham side he described as an "absolute disgrace".

After parting ways with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday before appointing Mourinho less than a day later, Spurs began life under their new manager with a bang.

Tottenham struck three times after just 50 minutes on Saturday before conceding twice late on as they had to settle for a 3-2 win.

While West Ham, who are without a win in their past eight matches, made the result a routine one for Spurs, Keane believes this is just the start of a successful stint for Mourinho.

"The biggest factor today were West Ham. They were rubbish, absolute rubbish, absolute disgrace," Keane said on Sky Sports.

"So it was an easy day for Tottenham, a bit of hard work in the last 15-20 minutes but that's typical Tottenham. A lot of good players like to play when they're 3-0 down but it's a bit late then.

"Good to see Jose back, I think it's a good fit for him. A lot of hard work ahead and he'll no doubt be thinking top four this year and try to win a cup.

"Today was easy for him, couldn't have been easier."

Mourinho had been out of management since being fired by in December 2018 but Keane thinks his track record and mentality is just what Tottenham need.

Spurs had failed to win their past five league matches before Mourinho's arrival with Keane confident his the former boss' personality can help give them confidence.

"His personality, whatever his tactics have been over the past few days, his personality. He has won stuff before," he said.

"Again we're talking about players sometimes, rightly or wrongly, just want to hear a different voice.

"They've got quality and I've always said when you've got a goalscorer like Harry Kane you've got a chance to win football matches but obviously Tottenham have had a weakness to them, they've had it for I suppose 20 years.

"We've always called Spurs 'a cup team' and there's a bit of insult in that but Jose will certainly want to change that mentality but it will take a bit of work."