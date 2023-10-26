Keagan Dolly reacts to Molefi Ntseki sacking - 'It has been a tough week for Kaizer Chiefs'

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly has opened up on technical team changes made by Amakhosi this week.

Chiefs fired Ntseki earlier this week

They replaced him with Johnson

Dolly explains what they went through

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs fired Molefi Ntseki on Monday following elimination from the Carling Knockout and appointed Cavin Johnson as interim coach.

They became the second club to part ways with their coach this season after Cape Town Spurs who recently relieved Shaun Bartlett of his duties.

The developments left Dolly admitting it was a difficult period for the Soweto giants who are now looking for a new substantive coach.

WHAT WAS SAID: “It has been a tough week for the club," Dolly told Chiefs' website.

"For us as players, we have to do our job, which is to win, to get results for the Club, and for ourselves to build confidence for the rest of the season. I feel there is still a long way to go, and that’s why I think this weekend is very important because a win can give us momentum for the remainder of the season."

AND WHAT MORE? Dolly sends a warning to their high-flying next opponents Golden Arrows who they visit on Saturday.

"They are confident at the moment," said Dolly.

"I’m sure they will be thinking we are down and out going into this game but I feel it is for us to show them that we are Kaizer Chiefs and prove to them what we are made of.

"We will go there with the mindset of getting nothing less than the three points, and I believe we have the capability to do that.

"However, we will not underestimate them, we know we will have to work hard, but we are prepared to do what it takes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All attention is now on Chiefs to see who will be the next man they appoint as Ntseki's successor. The Soweto giants have been making blunders in their decisions of coaches in recent seasons.

That includes appointing an inexperienced Arthur Zwane and Ntseki who had never coached any top-flight league club before.

They also blundered in lacking patience with Gavin Hunt who lasted just nine months at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Dolly's admission that they endured a difficult week could affect other players as well as they try to adjust to the new developments.

Chiefs will now need time to warm up to the methods of a new coach who will be appointed as a permanent replacement for Ntseki.

They now prepare to visit Arrows who are enjoying some top form and are second on the Premier Soccer League table.