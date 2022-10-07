Keagan Dolly: Kaizer Chiefs forward defended by former SuperSport United’s Bhengu over salary criticism

Former SuperSport United forward Phumelele Bhengu has shielded Keagan Dolly from criticism arising from his pay at Kaizer Chiefs.

Dolly has not been a consistent starter

The Bafana forward has three goals so far

Bhengu wants critics to let Dolly play

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward has been in and out of Chiefs’ starting XI as he struggles to find his footing in the new season.

For this reason, he has had to deal with criticism, particularly over his reported high salary, but Bhengu feels the critics are misplaced and they should just let him be.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The higher you earn, the greater the expectations, so as a player it becomes second nature that you have to deliver," Bhemgu said, as quoted by KickOff.

"However, with regards to the team, a player must not be singled out just because he is earning more money.

"He must be allowed to continue playing football the way he is known to do, which is what I want to see Dolly doing at Chiefs.

"No player must be judged based on his earnings because the reality will always be that we cannot all earn the same money.

"Dolly must be allowed to play football instead of always making noise about his earnings and I’m glad he is delivering.

"The issue of earnings is sensitive because it is structured based on what was agreed between the player and the club.

"Jealous starts from being obsessed with what we earn, which must never be the case.

"You cannot have a team that always functions based on earnings because a player from development can replace Dolly in a match and score, but that doesn’t mean he must now earn like Dolly.

"Dolly has worked to get to where he is now and his presence has grown the Chiefs brand."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As coach Arthur Zwane continues to tinker with his first team in search of a deadly combination, especially in the attacking department, Dolly has sometimes been dropped.

In 11 games this season, the Bafana Bafana star has scored just three goals, meaning he is the club’s joint top scorer with new signing Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

Last season, he managed eight goals and five assists in the 28 games he played, and he may not equal or surpass his tally should he keep dropping from the starting eleven.

WHAT NEXT FOR DOLLY: He returned to the starting team for their match against Swallows in midweek and was on the scoresheet as the Glamour boys claimed a 2-1 win over their Soweto rivals.

His performance could convince Zwane to give him another start on Sunday during a Premier Soccer League match against Stellenbosch.