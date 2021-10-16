KCB vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

After losing their first match of the season against Gor Mahia, KCB will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they host AFC Leopards at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

The Bankers, who finished last season second on the 18-team table just three points behind winners Tusker, lost their season opener 2-1 against K’Ogalo.

Game KCB vs AFC Leopards Date Saturday, October 16, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes.

Kenya TV channel Online stream StarTimes NONE

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position KCB squad Goalkeepers Joseph Okoth, and Daniel Odiwuor. Defenders Baka Badi, Dennis Odhiambo, Nashon Nanyendo, Rama Mwenda, Bethuel Achola, Martin Mbugua, Reagan Otieno. Midfielders Michael Mutinda, Simon Munala, Brian Ndenga, Vincent Wasambo, Victor Ochami, Enock Obiero, Samuel Mwangi. Forwards Derrick Otanga, Henry Onyango, David Ambulu, Abwao Antonio, and Victor Omondi.

The Bankers coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has admitted his players were not good enough in their last assignment before the Fifa international break.

The former Gor Mahia defender has, however, promised a better display against Ingwe insisting they will go for a win.

“We did not push Gor Mahia to get a good result and at the end we lost, but my players picked vital lessons from the defeat and they are now ready to take on AFC Leopards and get a positive result,” Otieno told Goal.

Probable XI for KCB: Okoth, Badi, Odhiambo, Nanyendo, Mwenda, Mutinda, Munala, Ndenga, Otanga, Onyango, Ambulu.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Maxwell Muchesia. Defenders Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana. Midfielders Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Washington Munene, Eugene Mukangula, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, and Musa Saad. Forwards Caleb Olilo, Wanyama, Sunguti, Giovani, Mbithi, Omar, Ochieng.

Despite losing close to 17 players in the ongoing transfer window, AFC Leopards had managed to beat Tusker 1-0 in their season opener and this was minus their head coach Patrick Aussems.

However, Aussems has already returned to work and sounded a warning that he is not in the Premier League to play for midtable positions and wants to compete with the best teams.

“I am not here to play for the fifth or the sixth position; I am here to win a trophy. I came six months ago with a new philosophy and the players are now focusing on and following it,” Aussems said.

“Even if I was going to get some opportunities, I would not have taken them, and that is why I am here. I am not a young coach and that means I am not looking for money and my ambition is to help this team renew their past and help them become the biggest club in Kenya again.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Muchesia, Bandi, Munene, Mudenyu, Kipyegon, Wanyama, Sunguti, Thiong'o, Nabwire, Musa, Olilo.