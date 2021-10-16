KCB 0-0 AFC Leopards: Bankers and Ingwe fire blanks in Premier League contest

KCB and AFC Leopards played out a drab 0-0 draw in their FKF Premier League fixture at Thika Stadium on Saturday.

The Bankers went into the game having lost 2-1 to former league champions Gor Mahia in their season opener before the Fifa international break while Ingwe had secured a morale-boosting 1-0 win against current champions Tusker.

It was KCB, under the leadership of coach Zedekiah Otieno, who started the game on the front foot and with only one minute played, they were awarded a corner after Robert Mudenyu had headed out a cross from Baraka Badi, but from the resultant kick, Ingwe keeper Maxwell Mulili came out to gather the ball.

Ingwe then registered their first corner in the 13th minute amid calls for a penalty but the referee kept his ground and the resultant corner was saved by goalkeeper Gabriel Andika.

In the 22nd minute, KCB striker Derrick Otanga then forced a nice save from goalkeeper Mulili, after he evaded his two markers, then unleashed a low footed effort, which the Ingwe custodian dived full length to punch out for another fruitless corner.

FULL TIME



KCB FC 0 AFC Leopards 0#OursForever #INGWE — AFC Leopards (@AFCLeopards) October 16, 2021

Three minutes later, Lewis Bandi delivered another cross from the corner and Peter Thiong’o directed his shot towards goal but it hit the woodwork and bounced out for a goal-kick.

In the 30th minute, KCB’s Joseph Mazembe’s superb header forced a finger-tip save from Mulili, who dived the highest to put the ball out for another corner which did not bore fruit.

The two teams went into the half-time break tied at 0-0 and after the resumption, Ingwe looked more dangerous as Marvin Omondi almost broke the deadlock with a well-taken effort but it went inches wide despite KCB keeper Andika coming out of his line.

The game remained balanced and again in the 51st minute, it was KCB who should have taken the lead after Otanga combined well with Henry Onyango and Mazembe, and after the latter broke through the defence, he placed the ball over the bar.

In the 57th minute, AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems made a double change when Samuel Mwangi and Michael Oduor came in to replace Brian Ochieng and Curtis Wekesa while the Bankers pulled out injured Brian Ochieng for Ezekiel Mbithi.

Ten minutes later, Ingwe handed a debut to youngster Maxwell Otieno, who came in for Dan Sunguti while KCB opted for a double change, Mohammed Kilume and Victor Omondi replacing Henry Onyango and Otanga.

Another change came in the 77th minute when Daniel Musamali also made his debut for AFC Leopards after replacing Bonface Mukhekhe while KCB brought in Reagan Otieno for the tired Mazembe.

FULL TIME



KCB FC 0 AFC Leopards 0#KCBvsAFC#FKFPL pic.twitter.com/paunGblNYt — FKF Premier League (@Officialfkfpl) October 16, 2021

The introduction of Musamali almost bore fruits for Ingwe with five minutes left to the final whistle after he beat his marker and with only keeper Andika to beat, he fluffed the ball wide to the amusement of the team’s technical bench.

KCB starting XI: Gabriel Andika, E. Baraka, S. Ambulu, N. Alembi, R. Kamura, M. Mutinda, C. Wekesa, B. Ndenga, Derrick Otanga, H. Onyango and J. Mazembe.

Article continues below

Subs: D. Okello (G), D. Odhiambo, K. Mohammed, B. Wepo, R. Mwenda, M. Oduor, H. Thomas, S. Mwangi, R. Otieno. D. Simiyu and V. Omondi.

AFC Leopards: M. Mulili, Lewis Bandi, Washington Munene, Robert Mudenyu, Isaac Kipyegon, Eugene Mukangula, Boniface Mukhekhe, Marvin Omondi, Peter Thiong’o, B. Wanyama, and D, Sunguti,

Subs: M. Sayyed (GK), Collins Shivachi, D. Musamali, E. Mbithi, Z. Ochieng, G. Lukhumwa, and M. Otieno.