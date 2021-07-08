Kayode: Sivasspor sign Shakhtar Donetsk striker on loan again

The Nigeria international will continue his career in the Turkish top-flight next season

Sivasspor have announced the signing of Olarenwaju Kayode for another season-long loan from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The move would be Kayode's second stint with the Yigidos after he spent last season on loan with them in the Turkish Super Lig.

During the 2020-21 campaign, the former Manchester City and Girona striker contributed 11 goals and two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for Sivasspor.

He has spent the last two seasons in the Turkish top-flight in Sivas and Gaziantep from Ukraine. The 28-year-old joined Shakhtar permanently in 2018 after impressing on an initial loan deal.

After completing the move and his medicals, Kayode has joined the rest of Riza Calimbay's team at their training camp in Gerede where they are preparing for the 2021-22 season.

“Our Demir Group Sivasspor has tied Olarenwaju Kayode back to their colours,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“An agreement has been reached with Shakhtar Donetsk for the loan of our football player Olarenwaju Kayode, whose contract has expired at the end of the season, until the end of the 2021-2022 season.

“Olarenwaju Kayode joined our camp in Gerede district of Bolu. Kayode, who played for us 40 times in Super League, Turkish Cup and UEFA Europa League last season, had 11 goals and made 2 assists.

“We state that we are happy to see Olarenwaju Kayode among us again, and we wish success under our red-white jersey.”

Kayode has enjoyed a nomadic career, starting from his brief stint with Red Bull Ghana before he moved to the Ivory Coast's ASEC Mimosas in 2010.

Two years later, the Nigeria international switched to Europe and he teamed up with Swiss club Luzern followed by another spell in Israel with Maccabi Netanya and Austrian Bundesliga giants Austria Wien.

From Vienna, Kayode joined Manchester City in 2017 but he failed to make any competitive appearance for Pep Guardiola's side as he was sent out on loan to Girona and Shakhtar Donetsk.

On the international scene, the has made four appearances for the Super Eagles with no goal and he is yet to play for the three-time African champions since 2018.