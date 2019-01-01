Kayode, Kone and Twumasi shine as Sivasspor hold Gazisehir Gaziantep

The African stars delivered impressive performances for their respective clubs at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium

Arouna Kone and Patrick Twumasi were on target while Olanrewaju Kayode bagged an assist as Sivasspor played out a 1-1 draw with Gazisehir Gaziantep in a Super Lig game on Sunday.

After 35 minutes of play without a goal, Kayode, who opened his goals account against Genclerbirligi last Monday, laid a pass for Ghanaian Patrick Twumasi to break the deadlock.

Kone then ensured his side avoided defeat in front of their home fans, scoring the equalising goal in the 72nd minute of the encounter moments after replacing Mert Hakan Yandas.

Kayode featured for the duration of the game along with defender Papy Djilobodji while Twumasi was withdrawn in the 78th minute.

With the draw, Gazisehir are 12th on the league table with four points from three games while Sivasspor are placed seventh.

Sivasspor take on in their next league match on September 14 while Marius Sumudica’s men host to .