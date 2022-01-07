Kayembe: Watford complete permanent signing of DR Congo midfielder

Watford have confirmed the signing of Edo Kayembe on a four-and-a-half-year contract from KAS Eupen.

The 23-year-old's addition is expected to boost Claudio Ranieri's team who are struggling in the 17th spot in the Premier League table.

Prior to Friday’s move, Kayembe contributed four goals and an assist in 17 league league appearances for Eupen this campaign.

The former Anderlecht midfielder is the third African star to complete a move to Vicarage Road in January, after Ivory Coast's Hassane Kamara who moved from Nice and Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who signed a five-and-a-half-year deal in November but he will spend the remainder of the season at Sparta Rotterdam.

“Watford FC is pleased to announce the signing of highly-rated midfielder Edo Kayembe on a four-and-a-half-year contract from Belgian side KAS Eupen,” read a statement on the club's website.

“The 23-year-old is the third addition to Claudio Ranieri’s squad during the January transfer window, following the signings of left-back Hassane Kamara and central defender Samir.

“An energetic, left-footed central operator, DR Congo international Kayembe joins the Golden Boys after plying his trade in the Belgian top flight for five years.”

After developing through the youth ranks of Congolese club Sharks XI, Kayembe moved to Belgium to start his professional career at Anderlecht in 2017.

He spent three years at the club before moving to KAS Eupen in 2019.

The 23-year-old is available to make his Watford debut immediately after DR Congo failed to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which starts in Cameroon on Sunday.

He made his international debut for the Leopards in an international friendly match against Algeria in October 2019.