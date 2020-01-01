Kawonga: Agent confirms Kaizer Chiefs' interest in TS Sporting attacker

The 25-year-old featured just four times for the Mbombela-based side having joined them in January

TS attacker Chawanangwa Kawonga has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including and .

This was confirmed by the player's representative Donald Aphane, who revealed Amakhosi came to him and confessed to liking Kawonga as a player.

According to Aphane, the Soweto giants said they will continue to monitor his progress while waiting to hear if they are successful in their appeal for the two-window transfer ban imposed by Fifa earlier this season.

"Look, the representative from Chiefs came to me one day and said they like the boy... he's got the potential and they will look at him," Aphane told Sowetan.

"The boy has just arrived in January here in . He has played a few games. They are still going to look at how he is doing but I can tell you that he is a better player to watch."

Should Amakhosi succeed in their attempt to have the transfer-ban overturned then chances of Kawonga joining them ahead of next season are good, especially with Leonardo Castro's future at the club still hanging in the balance.

Castro is in the final few weeks of his contract with the Naturena-based side and the two parties are yet to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Aphane further confirmed AmaZulu have also shown interest in the 25-year-old Malawi international.

"There are also AmaZulu who have shown interest," he continued.

Asked if he's worried that Kawonga may not join the Glamour Boys any time soon, Aphane said: "This thing [Chiefs transfer ban] is only for two window periods, so it is now in June and in January.

"For a player who has just arrived in South Africa and showing potential, it will be good for him to play more of the games in the GladAfrica Championship so he can be ready to go to the Premiership.

"Most of the foreigners, when they come to South Africa, they go straight to the Premiership and they struggle. So, it is much better if the player starts in lower divisions. He is 25 years old now."