Katsande won’t play for Kaizer Chiefs until April - Middendorp

Although the Amakhosi boss has lamented an injury to one of his key players, he has promised to replace the hard tacking midfielder

coach Ernst Middendorp has explained midfielder Willard Katsande will be out until April whilst providing updates on Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro ahead of their Premier Soccer League ( ) clash against on Saturday.

The Glamour Boys manager has lamented the injury to Katsande, saying it’s not a welcome scenario but he has vowed he will find his replacement.

On the other, the goalscorer against last weekend is back in training whilst the Colombian is also set to be fully fit for the match against Usuthu.

“Willard is out for I think all the games in March, I expect him to be back at the beginning of April. I would say he is one of the core players who contributed week in and week out in a very proper way,” Middendorp told the media.

“We can’t cry we have to replace him, it is not a welcome scenario but we can’t change it.”

Meanwhile, the PSL log leaders are breathing a sigh of relief with the news that Manyama and Castro are set to be available for selection against the relegation candidates.

“Lebogang Manyama got a knock on the calf muscle in the end, Castro also got a knock in his back but both have been in training fully since yesterday,” he added.

“We had to give them a bit of time at the start of the week but they are in now and are fully available.”

The German tactician will be looking to have all of his players available as they hope to wrap up the current season sitting at the top.

Fresh from a crucial win over the Buccaneers last weekend, Amakhosi leads the pack with 48 points from 21 matches and a win over the Durban-based club will cement their top spot.

They lead by seven points, but coach Pitso Mosimane’s men will also target 10 wins and hope Chiefs will drop points to lift their 10th PSL crown.

Sundowns are at home this weekend to of in the second leg of the Caf quarter-final match this weekend after losing 2-0 in Cairo last weekend.