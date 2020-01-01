Katsande: Veteran midfielder signs new Kaizer Chiefs deal

The Zimbabwean utility player will remain at Naturena beyond the expiry of his contract in June

midfielder Willard Katsande has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

The news was announced by Amakhosi on their social media platforms on Wednesday afternoon.

Katsande has been with the Soweto giants since 2011, and he's considered one of the club's legends due to his contribution over the years.

His previous deal with Amakhosi was set to expire in June but Chiefs saw it fit to extend his stay until the end of June 2021.

Chiefs announced on their social media platforms that the Zimbabwe international had agreed the deal.

Player Updates!



Katsande arrived at Chiefs in 2011 from Cape Town, and despite a difficult period upon his arrival, he rose to prominence and owned the midfield position at the club.

He has already featured 272 times for the club while scoring 17 goals during his nine-year stay at the club.

Katsande joins a list of players who have been handed new deals by the club, including Daniel Akpeyi and Bernard Parker.