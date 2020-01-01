Katsande, Mphahlele, Parker gave Kaizer Chiefs a second chance - Middendorp

The German tactician heaved a sigh of relief after watching his team come from behind and escape defeat

coach Ernst Middendorp has credited his tactical substitutions for a strong second-half showing that led to a turnaround in Saturday’s 3-2 Premier Soccer ( ) win over at Loftus Versfeld.

Chiefs found themselves a goal down 17 minutes into the match before they fell further down just after the hour mark as they appeared headed for an embarrassing evening.

But Samir Nurkovic led their comeback with two assists and Chiefs found the back of the net thrice inside seven minutes to record a victory that extended their lead to six points.

With Willard Katsande, Ramahlwe Mphahlele being thrown in at the beginning of the second half for Kearyn Baccus, Reeve Frosler and Yagan Sasman respectively, Middendorp appeared to have made effective changes.

Katsande was the first to score to set off the comeback and the coach has hailed his tactical adjustments in the second period.

“We weren't a very happy team at half-time. A compliment to Polokwane City. They caught us [sleeping] three/four times in addition. We were not very happy to have it 0-1, there is no doubt about it," Middendorp told SuperSport TV .

“It was the changes in the second half with experienced players, compliments to Katsande, Rama, Bernard Parker coming in [with] the calmness, coolness, structure we built up totally in a different way.

“But good. Despite being 2-0 down and then the seven, eight minutes to make it happen that shows the ambition, that shows character, that each and everybody and of the team. It’s just we were really happy like I said they [the three subs] gave us a second chance at the beginning of the second half.

"It was not good in the first half, there was no pressure on the ball, the long balls coming on top. Also the defence line and we haven’t really only reacted. We were not in a situation that as we have seen it against Wits [it was] totally different [against Polokwane]. Today only in the second half [we were] much better. We were ambitious, we were focused and committed in a way. We wanted to win this game and we have done it.”

Saturday’s victory comes after the 1-1 draw with on Tuesday in their first match of the season restart.

In having their lead extended to six points, Chiefs would also thank for restricting to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

In their next match, Middendorp and his men will face Bloemfontein .

Middendorp’s Polokwane City opposite number Clinton Larsen blamed missing a glut of chances in the first half, as well as poor defending in the second stanza for their demise.

“It is hard to accept. But I think we got what we deserved today based on the chances we missed in the first half," said Larsen.

"We should have come three or four to the good and I believe that is where we lost the game, had we gone three or four-nil. You don’t get Chiefs on the ropes like that every day and we didn’t take those chances but what a good performance from the team in the first half.

“A lot of teams have been talking that we don’t have rhythm. We had it at training and we saw it today. They [Chiefs] got back into the game in the second half which they had to. They are league contenders and they came back into the game.

"The disappointing part for me is that we worked on defending set pieces and the balls in the near post in particular, we knew that’s an area we needed to defend well and we didn’t do that and we got punished for it. We will keep supporting our players, we will keep soldiering on.”

The defeat saw Polokwane City dropping into the relegation zone and they play SuperSport United in their next match on Wednesday.