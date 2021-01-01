Katsande: Kaizer Chiefs are not known for losing three games in a row

The Glamour Boys have gone four league matches without a victory since beating TTM 3-0 and are ninth on the table with 18 points from 16 games

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande says that a recent run of poor results are out of character for the Soweto giants.

Heading into Saturday afternoon's league fixture against SuperSport United at the FNB Stadium, Amakhosi have lost their last three matches - against AmaZulu, Richards Bay (in the Nedbank Cup last 32) and Orlando Pirates.

”Losing three games in a row is not a nice thing especially when you are at Kaizer Chiefs. We need to work on changing our fortunes as a matter of urgency," the veteran hard-man told his club's website.

“We are not known for losing three games in a row,” he added, “it is a tough pill to swallow. At the end of the day, we can change things tomorrow by preparing adequately for the game against SuperSport. We are looking forward to turning the corner.”

SuperSport have ambitions of their own, and they moved to within five points of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after beating Cape Town City 2-1 last week.

Matsatsantsa beat Chiefs 2-1 in the first round league encounter, back in December last year, and won by the same scoreline when the teams met in the second round of the 2019/20 season.

Prior to that, there were two 1-1 draws and one has to go back to December 2018 for Amakhosi's last win over the Pretoria side, a 1-0 victory. Bradley Grobler has scored in his last three matches against the Soweto outfit.



“SuperSport are tough opponents,” Katsande admitted. “It’s all about who wants it more. We know it’s going to be a tough one. We are going to apply ourselves and put into effect our game plan. The good thing is that we are at home.

"We need to get the victory because it is our last game before we kick-start the Group Stage of the Champions League [against Guinea champions Horoya at the FNB Stadium next Tuesday evening].”

“We go into the game with positive vibes and a positive mindset. But we have to face it like professionals, and we have to defend our badge," the Zimbabwean international added.